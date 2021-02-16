 Skip to main content
Letter: A good read for a more perfect union

In Dr. Ben Carson’s book, "A More Perfect Union," he wrote about what we can do to reclaim our constitutional liberties.

He said he wrote the book to "encourage every citizen to read and think about the Constitution and to help defend it from those who misinterpret and undermine it.”

One portion discusses concerns regarding reducing military costs. All of us should remember that strong defenses reduce the likelihood of attack.

Remember freedom is not free.

Carson states we shouldn’t be disconcerted by “smooth talking politicians in the name of some higher social good” because if there is politicization, then liberty becomes a partisan issue.

Who would want liberty to be a partisan issue?

I wouldn’t think any of us want to lose our freedoms whether it is freedom of speech or any of the freedoms we enjoy in the U.S.

The book is a great read and in my opinion and quite pertinent in this day and age.

Tom Marberry, Tulsa

