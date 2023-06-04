Who knew that in 2023 Oklahoma, a four-year degree in gunsmithing would be a top priority? Apparently that would be our forward-thinking state legislators.

HB 1007x would provide $10 million to implement the nation’s first four-year gunsmithing program at Murray State College in Tishomingo.

Amazingly, any time guns or gun-related items come up for discussion, there is state money, or at least legislative support, available.

I reckon we ought to consider adding a saloon-keepin’ and perhaps a buffalo-skinnin’ degree while we’ve got a hankerin’ for the good ol’ days.

Nothing says “top 10 state” like these ground-breaking ideas!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.