 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A few ideas on how to solve Tulsa's homeless problem

  • 0

I support the proposed ordinance amendment designed to prevent camping in public rights of way. It does not “criminalize” homelessness as claimed by the advocacy group A Way Home for Tulsa. These individuals only have to vacate the public rights-of-way when asked to do so.

Solving the homeless crisis:

Those experiencing homelessness due to financial hardship and are otherwise capable of living independently should be found housing as first priority.

Those experiencing homelessness but are unable to live independently due to mental illness should be placed in proper facilities and given treatment until such time as they are truly able to function independently.

Those experiencing homelessness due to addictions should be placed in proper facilities and given treatment until such time as they are truly cured of their addictions.

Unfortunately, the dozens of local organizations plus the full weight of both the state and federal governments seem incapable of creating these facilities.

People are also reading…

The remainder who are capable of living independently but choose to be homeless, known in times past as hobos and drifters, are unlikely to occupy public rights-of-way.

Tulsa does not have to create solutions to our homeless problem on our own. Progressive cities across the country from New York to Austin to Seattle have shown us how not to do so. San Francisco will reportedly spend a billion dollars on the homeless. For that, they have mostly gotten more homeless.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

"(Child Tax Credit) recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now," says Tulsa resident Star Okolie

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

"This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6," writes Broken Arrow resident J.M. Ehlers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert