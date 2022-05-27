Letter: A few ideas on how to solve Tulsa's homeless problem

I support the proposed ordinance amendment designed to prevent camping in public rights of way. It does not “criminalize” homelessness as claimed by the advocacy group A Way Home for Tulsa. These individuals only have to vacate the public rights-of-way when asked to do so.

Solving the homeless crisis:

Those experiencing homelessness due to financial hardship and are otherwise capable of living independently should be found housing as first priority.

Those experiencing homelessness but are unable to live independently due to mental illness should be placed in proper facilities and given treatment until such time as they are truly able to function independently.

Those experiencing homelessness due to addictions should be placed in proper facilities and given treatment until such time as they are truly cured of their addictions.

Unfortunately, the dozens of local organizations plus the full weight of both the state and federal governments seem incapable of creating these facilities.

The remainder who are capable of living independently but choose to be homeless, known in times past as hobos and drifters, are unlikely to occupy public rights-of-way.

Tulsa does not have to create solutions to our homeless problem on our own. Progressive cities across the country from New York to Austin to Seattle have shown us how not to do so. San Francisco will reportedly spend a billion dollars on the homeless. For that, they have mostly gotten more homeless.

