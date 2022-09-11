Letter: A different kind of game between the right and the left this fall

We’re off to another new season of passionate team competition, and not just on the gridiron.

Reflecting on President Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech, it is apparent that the political divisiveness is increasing with heated polarity.

Observing from a neutral viewpoint, if that is plausible, we can see Side 1’s inability to hear and digest – much less accept – Side 2’s logical, rational, and well documented realities, while Side 2 is unable to decipher the inarticulate ideologies of Side 1 with any measure of evidentiary support for Side 1’s unsupportable claims.

As Side 1 persists in its attempt to normalize its leadership’s style of lying, cheating and embracing violence, we can know the game, but we still don’t know the rules.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.