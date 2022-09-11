 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A different kind of game between the right and the left this fall

  • 0

We’re off to another new season of passionate team competition, and not just on the gridiron.

Reflecting on President Joe Biden’s Philadelphia speech, it is apparent that the political divisiveness is increasing with heated polarity.

Observing from a neutral viewpoint, if that is plausible, we can see Side 1’s inability to hear and digest – much less accept – Side 2’s logical, rational, and well documented realities, while Side 2 is unable to decipher the inarticulate ideologies of Side 1 with any measure of evidentiary support for Side 1’s unsupportable claims.

As Side 1 persists in its attempt to normalize its leadership’s style of lying, cheating and embracing violence, we can know the game, but we still don’t know the rules.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert