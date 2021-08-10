Letter: A couple of suggestions for reading lists

I enjoyed editorial writer Ginnie Graham's piece on assorted reading and library programs ("Read a book this summer that makes you happy, fulfilled," July 17).

I'm a reader, and my family are readers. I may pick up a book or two from the lists Graham provided from city leaders.

As a thank you, I suggest "The Soldier from Independence: A Military Biography of Harry Truman," by D.M. Giangreco. It is of an interesting man and a great illustration of leadership.

I am also working on "Da Nang Diary: A Forward Air Controller's Year of Combat Over Vietnam" by Tom Yarborough.

It is a recent history and remembered by many.

My husband read two chapter and quit. He had been there.

Donna Schoeni, Grove

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.