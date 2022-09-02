 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: A beautiful prayer for the American people

  • 0

After departing Minnesota, my birth state, our young family spent a few years each in Kansas City, then Wichita and in 1972 we arrived in Tulsa. I was so happy but abruptly learned that I had just crossed the Mason-Dixon Line.

My first awakening occurred at our neighborhood school where my first PTA meeting opened with all reciting the Lord’s Prayer. That was an absolute no-no in my childhood upbringing. I was not offended. Just shocked. This was considered to be inappropriate in all my previous experience. My second awakening came when someone called me a “Yankee.” I eventually figured out that was not intended to be a compliment.

Recently, I realized that we have a beautiful prayer, a promise that should offend no one and remind us of the United States of America’s mission. It is the opening statement, the preface to our Constitution. It’s beautiful. I am now trying to memorize it as I did the Lord’s Prayer as a child. It is a challenge because I am very old. For your convenience, here it is:

People are also reading…

“We the People of the United States of America in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessing of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”

Tranquility. We need tranquility! Who can improve this prayer for our nation?

Thank you, Founding Fathers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert