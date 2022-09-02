Letter: A beautiful prayer for the American people

After departing Minnesota, my birth state, our young family spent a few years each in Kansas City, then Wichita and in 1972 we arrived in Tulsa. I was so happy but abruptly learned that I had just crossed the Mason-Dixon Line.

My first awakening occurred at our neighborhood school where my first PTA meeting opened with all reciting the Lord’s Prayer. That was an absolute no-no in my childhood upbringing. I was not offended. Just shocked. This was considered to be inappropriate in all my previous experience. My second awakening came when someone called me a “Yankee.” I eventually figured out that was not intended to be a compliment.

Recently, I realized that we have a beautiful prayer, a promise that should offend no one and remind us of the United States of America’s mission. It is the opening statement, the preface to our Constitution. It’s beautiful. I am now trying to memorize it as I did the Lord’s Prayer as a child. It is a challenge because I am very old. For your convenience, here it is:

“We the People of the United States of America in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessing of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America”

Tranquility. We need tranquility! Who can improve this prayer for our nation?

Thank you, Founding Fathers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.