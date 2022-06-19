 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 988 line should help with mental health crises

Oklahoma is facing a significant mental health crisis, and it requires an equally significant public response. Too many people experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis end up in emergency rooms, in jails, homeless, or worse instead of getting the care they need.

In 2020, Congress passed bipartisan legislation to create 988, a new three-digit number to help quickly connect individuals experiencing a crisis to trained mental health professionals, and ideally, local crisis services when appropriate.

Starting July 16, 988 will be available nationwide for people to call or text during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. This is an important first step, but the work is far from finished.

Calls will be answered by trained crisis counselors who are part of a national network. But additional services that make up a full system that is needed to respond to people in crisis who call or text 988 is not available in most communities. Where those additional crisis services are available, it’s often insufficient to meet the demand.

I urge us all — especially our policymakers — to learn more about 988 and how Oklahoma can continue to build a full system to help individuals experiencing a mental health, substance use or suicidal crisis and their families. ReimagineCrisis.org is a great place to get started; 988 will be a valuable, life-saving tool, but the work is only just beginning.

Editor’s note: Palmer is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Oklahoma.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

