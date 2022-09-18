Letter: 9/11 a reminder of the horrors of extremism

On Sept. 11, 2022, I, like most Americans, can't help but recall the tragedy that befell our nation that day as terrorists took down the World Trade Center towers in New York City, hit the Pentagon, and crashed a plane in a Pennsylvania field.

Being an Oklahoman, it takes me back even further down the tunnels of my mind to Oklahoma City and April 19, 1995, when 168 men, women, and children had their lives snuffed out by a U.S. Army veteran whose hatred for our government led him to blow up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

One of the firefighters photographed carrying the lifeless body of a child from the rubble of the Murrah Building was a former student of mine in Del City in the late 1970s.

I remember crying scalding tears of grief and anger in both instances. I cried for the dead, the injured, and the heroic efforts of those firefighters who exhibited love in the greatest manner, to lay down one's life for another person. I cried again on Jan. 6, 2021, as hatred and anti-government sentiment led to another attack on our way of life with more needless death.

Among all the dead are Christians, Jews, Catholics, Muslims, Buddhists and agnostics, all with different ethnic backgrounds and political views. We didn't differentiate. We mourned them all as Americans. We didn't glorify the perpetrators in 1995 or 2001. Why should we now?

