Letter: 60 shades of Republicans

Being a Democrat in Oklahoma isn't easy.

When the breakdown 60% Republican to 40% Democrat, it's not good when you are in the 40%.

But the question is which Republican are you?

Are you the Republican who believes in fairness, truthfulness, rule of law and our Constitution? Or, are you a new kind of Republican who believes in little of that?

You have to decide which one you are, and most already know.

