 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: $5,000 teacher pay raise doesn't go far enough

  • 0

I read that Joy Hofmeister proposes to give all Oklahoma public school teachers across-the-board $5,000 raises. I don't agree with that. I think a $10,000 raise makes more sense.

Think what such a raise would do for the small cities and towns around Oklahoma. That could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to much needed areas. Maybe millions of dollars to these economies.

There are two problems, however. Such a proposal would require a tax increase to the higher income earners who mostly live in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The other problem is that some members of the Oklahoma Legislature see that most school teachers are women and such a raise would lift those women into a pay category that those legislators don't think is proper.

Both of those are going to be difficult to get past. I wish Hofmeister luck when she is elected governor. While we are at it, why not double or triple the amount the state gives to OU and OSU so that they can expand their programs to attract the very best instructors and students?

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

"Let us look at what primaries are for. They are for political parties to select their respective nominees for the general election," says Tulsa resident Lloyd Noble II.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert