Letter: $5,000 teacher pay raise doesn't go far enough

I read that Joy Hofmeister proposes to give all Oklahoma public school teachers across-the-board $5,000 raises. I don't agree with that. I think a $10,000 raise makes more sense.

Think what such a raise would do for the small cities and towns around Oklahoma. That could bring hundreds of thousands of dollars to much needed areas. Maybe millions of dollars to these economies.

There are two problems, however. Such a proposal would require a tax increase to the higher income earners who mostly live in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. The other problem is that some members of the Oklahoma Legislature see that most school teachers are women and such a raise would lift those women into a pay category that those legislators don't think is proper.

Both of those are going to be difficult to get past. I wish Hofmeister luck when she is elected governor. While we are at it, why not double or triple the amount the state gives to OU and OSU so that they can expand their programs to attract the very best instructors and students?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.