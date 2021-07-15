Ginnie Graham: Trailblazing OSU alumna finally gets a chance at space flight

Of the three people selected to join Jeff Bezos on his trip to space, an 82-year-old Oklahoma State University alumna has more than earned it.

Bezos announced in an Instagram video that Wally Funk would have a spot on his flight into space as an honored guest. If it happens, she will become the oldest person to enter space.

She is used to being the first of things.

She graduated from OSU in 1960 to become the youngest member of the “Mercury 13,” a group of 13 women who successfully underwent the same rigorous testing as the first astronauts. It was a private venture meant to pave the way for women in space but was canceled.

Funk is scheduled to join Bezos, his brother and an auction winner to board Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight on Tuesday — the anniversary of the 1969 Apollo moon landing.

She was the first woman to become a Federal Aviation Administration inspector and National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator, investigating more than 450 accidents in her career.

Throughout her life, Funk has been a flight instructor. She estimates logging more than 19,500 hours and teaching more than 3,500 students.