Editorial: Challenges to prohibition of school mask mandates prioritizes health, safety

Legal challenges are beginning to mount over the state’s new law that bans schools from unilaterally requiring masks that help prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening.
A parent and physician group, including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, became the first to file a petition that lists four possible violations of the Oklahoma Constitution.
This came a day after the Tulsa Public Schools board approved joining a lawsuit, and the Oklahoma City’s Santa Fe South Charter Schools decided to defy the law. A group of TPS parents have threatened suing the district to challenge the state law.
Senate Bill 658 denies schools the authority to require masks unless the governor issues an emergency order and other standards are met. It is a bad law that eliminates local control and ignores a basic public health recommendation for slowing the pandemic. It puts health of Oklahoma children in danger.
Schools have a duty to follow the law and protect their students. If it comes down to a choice, school officials must always protect students and staff.
That’s happening now. To avoid a move to distance learning, schools must take prevention measures including requiring a mask.
Vaccinations are the strongest recommendation from public health officials to end the pandemic. Anyone older than 12 can receive a free vaccine.
Elementary and some middle schools will be filled with students not old enough to be vaccinated. Their best protections will be masks, regular hand washing and distancing. We urge parents to urge their children to follow those standards.
With Oklahoma vaccination rates among the lowest in the country, having these other prevention tools provides another layer of safety.
Now is a time to be on high alert. Oklahoma has surged to pre-vaccine levels on key health metrics: COVID-19 hospitalizations at sixth in the U.S., fourth in the positivity rate, seventh in new cases per capita and sevenths in deaths per capita.
The delta variant raging through our communities is hitting younger people harder. Students also can bring home the virus to older family members and neighbors.
Oklahoma public schools are bringing together 703,000 students and another 37,400 in private settings. These have mass-spread potential.
SB 658, written by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and sponsored in the House by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, passed along party lines in both chambers with the lone Republican opposition from Rep. Ken Luttrell of Ponca City. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law.
School officials, parents, physicians and others are doing what they can to keep Oklahomans safe, and that includes going to court.
<&rule>
Featured video: