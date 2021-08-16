Editorial: Challenges to prohibition of school mask mandates prioritizes health, safety

Schools have a duty to follow the law and protect their students. If it comes down to a choice, school officials must always protect students and staff.

That’s happening now. To avoid a move to distance learning, schools must take prevention measures including requiring a mask.

Vaccinations are the strongest recommendation from public health officials to end the pandemic. Anyone older than 12 can receive a free vaccine.

Elementary and some middle schools will be filled with students not old enough to be vaccinated. Their best protections will be masks, regular hand washing and distancing. We urge parents to urge their children to follow those standards.

With Oklahoma vaccination rates among the lowest in the country, having these other prevention tools provides another layer of safety.

Now is a time to be on high alert. Oklahoma has surged to pre-vaccine levels on key health metrics: COVID-19 hospitalizations at sixth in the U.S., fourth in the positivity rate, seventh in new cases per capita and sevenths in deaths per capita.

The delta variant raging through our communities is hitting younger people harder. Students also can bring home the virus to older family members and neighbors.