I am having trouble understanding the slanted coverage of the Tulsa Public schools debacle. It would seem every performance indicator shows that TPS is on fire, but Superintendent Deborah Gist, who has been at the helm as the conflagration worsened is some kind of hero.

Gist should have resigned or been fired years ago; her tenure was a disaster. I wonder if a superintendent of a suburban district performed this way if he or she would be deified or kicked to the curb with nothing more than their last check.

