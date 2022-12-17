 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Column: Fostering children

There is no excuse for children in our communities to feel unwanted or neglected. Oklahoma being ranked 44th in child well-being is disgraceful.

In Oklahoma, there are more than 7,000 children in foster care and only 2,000 foster homes. Foster homes should not have multiple traumatized children in the home at once, unless it is a set of siblings.

They should have the care and attention they deserve before reunification with family or adoption. The children left without placements may be placed outside of their communities.

When foster children are placed in homes outside of their community, they lose their parents, teachers, coaches and friends in one day.

Approximately 76% of these children are under the age of 10. The most difficult placements to find are for teenagers and sibling sets.

As a student working toward my master’s in social work, I am becoming increasingly aware of the need for comfort and trauma-informed care in these children’s lives. They should not have to face more adversity and neglect than they already have.

I am calling for all Oklahomans to consider becoming a foster parent and becoming an advocate for these children by voting responsibility and spreading awareness for the well-being of Oklahoma children.

