Guy Parsons
Read today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
"Cedar Ridge now has the audacity to host this event in the name of good golf," says Tulsa resident Bart Younger.
Ryan Walters' mindless, hateful words place my granddaughter and all teachers at greater risk of becoming another statistic. Walters's lack of…
We are very worried about the direction our state government is taking, says Tulsa resident W.B. Moorer.
Did Cedar Ridge Country Club really think this through? asks Sand Springs resident Michael Dolina.
This ridiculous stance on the OETA perfectly illustrates the abject stupidity of the Oklahoma Republican Party, says Bixby resident Joel Genung.
