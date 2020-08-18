In response to the letter "Federal troops grabbing people off the street (July 25)," the purpose of the U.S. Code S-1315 is to protect property of federal buildings and land.
The U.S. president, currently Donald Trump, is charged by that federal statute to protect the federal property.
I was taught that if you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all. Let's try using kindness rather than espousing half truths and lies.
Cat Thompson, Tulsa
