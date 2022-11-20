Ginnie Graham: Pondering the End of Times

Nothing gets a person ready for Thanksgiving and the holidays quite like an End of Times sermon.

That was on the schedule for the readings at my Catholic church recently. Having just said goodbye to yet another bottom-feeder level of a campaign season, my mood was one of needing a little inspiration and introspection.

I didn’t expect that to come from Luke 21: 5-19. That’s the passage about nations rising against nations and earthquakes, famines and plagues eventually covering the world. Too much thinking convinces a person we’re in that right now, and that leads to bunkers, doomsday cults and extreme actions.

Only the world has been at war since time began, right along with natural disasters and public health crises. So that Scripture is not a great description for when — or if — it’ll all go away.

That reading was the headliner after the opening acts of Malachi 3:19-20, which discusses judgment against the wicked, and 2 Thessalonians 3:7-12, which is a letter from Paul chastising those who were unwilling to work and abusing charity. There was a bit in there about not following false prophets, always a good reminder.

Together, these passages appear a pretty bleak way to open a season of merriment, and some Christian leaders would preach a dark, fear-filled message.

The thing I enjoy about theology is how there is not one interpretation. Different faiths revolve around the same readings, teachings and principles, but even people of the same faith, in the same place of worship, can hold different shades of thought around religious writings.

Sitting in the congregation pondering the End of Times wasn’t scary. For me, those lessons aren’t about an asteroid hitting the Earth, a nuclear bomb decimating the population or another virus wiping out millions (though we ought to be concerned about those, just to be on the safe side).

It’s about our individual End of Times; death will come to everyone at a time we cannot know. Those readings are about taking stock of our lives and reexamining our actions.

Are we treating each person with respect, dignity and equality? Are our actions rooted in love, joy and acceptance or in malice, retribution and contempt? Are we contributing to chaos or to understanding differences? Are we surrounding ourselves with people who make us better?

Are we seeking power or peace?

The weekend of that church service was the 33rd anniversary of my father’s death. He died at age 39 of a heart attack brought on by sleep apnea. Each of us has silent anniversaries that mark days when we lost people we love.

The depth of mourning never fades; those moments of grief just come less often.

My dad packed a lot of life into a short time. As a small-town veterinarian, he donated services to students in FFA and 4-H who prepared animals for fairs and livestock shows. He served on the local school board. He shared meals and conversations with people from all backgrounds.

He lived a public life in a way to make his community better. His End of Times came way too soon, but I like to think he was spiritually prepared.

Taking an honest assessment of how we live our lives is the scary part. The default is to justify our actions and decisions, not scrutinize or question our motives.

An old college writing assignment provided a way to think about my personal End of Times. It required writing my own obituary, as if I had died that day. Quickly, I realized a resume recitation wasn’t what I wanted at the end, instead preferring a focus on the content of my character.

If you need to get started on self-reflection, start there. Think of how a person would write an obituary of your life beyond a job, education and honors.

In this, we think of our blessings and the gifts others have given — We want to be grateful and want to pay that forward.

Perhaps the holidays are good occasions to consider the End of Times, not to generate panic or worry, but to nudge us onto a path to a better community.