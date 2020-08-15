In her four years serving Tulsa City Council’s District 1, Vanessa Hall-Harper has proven to be a strong and consistent voice for her constituents.
When she ran for reelection two years ago, the Tulsa native identified the lack of a full-service grocery store and the need for police reform as the top concerns for her district.
Since then, Hall-Harper helped land a comprehensive supermarket and doggedly pursued improvements in the polices and practices of Tulsa police.
The Oasis Fresh Market broke ground earlier this year in partnership with the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. This store will end the food desert drought that has plagued the district for too long, and Hall-Harper deserves credit for her role in the deal.
Her leadership for law enforcement reforms reflect the frustrations and distrust of police by her constituents. A survey last year found only about 1 in 5 Black Tulsans have a lot of trust in police.
Hall-Harper pushed for City Council hearings on the Equality Indicators report that showed Black Tulsans are five times more likely to experience police use of force. We believe the hearings never would have happened had it not been for her dogged efforts.
This work led to her advocating for an Office of the Independent Monitor with real power and further pending police reforms, including a public avenue for voicing citizen complaints.
Hall-Harper opposed the TPD contract with “Live PD” and helped lead the effort to search for Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves.
Lifelong Tulsan Jerry Goodwin is challenging Hall-Harper in the Aug. 25 winner-take-all race for the district, which stretches from just north of downtown to the city’s northern border.
Goodwin is a good man with a lot of support, and we can say with confidence that District 1 voters will be well represented no matter who wins. He has a solid record of accomplishments and public service on various commissions and committees. He is emphasizing law enforcement, economic development and youth empowerment.
But we give our endorsement to Hall-Harper because of her strong record and because we honestly believe her tenacious advocacy is a better fit for what District 1 constituents want from their City Council representative.
