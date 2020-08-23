Tulsa’s general election for mayor and seven of nine city council seats will go before voters Tuesday.
Five proposed charter changes also are on the municipal ballot.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will observe appropriate pandemic precautions to protect voters and election officials. The vote is nonpartisan; all registered Tulsa voters — members of any party or none — can participate.
It takes a majority to win a city election. In races with only two candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, the one with the most votes is elected. In races with more than two candidates, if no one receives a majority, the top two go on to a November runoff election.
The Tulsa World has endorsed Mayor G.T. Bynum’s re-election bid. Although Bynum’s four years in office haven’t been without missteps, especially in recent months, we admire his data-driven decision-making and his ability to reset the city’s expectations for a brighter, more prosperous future.
In City Council elections, the World has made these endorsements:
• District 1: Vanessa Hall-Harper
• District 3: Crista Patrick
• District 7: Lori Decter Wright
The World also has endorsed the five city charter changes that will go before voters.
The proposals would remove outdated references to a city primary election from the charter; remove five gender-specific charter references to jobs that aren’t gender-specific; allow the City Council to provide causes and means for removing appointees to municipal boards and commissions; give the City Council approval over mayoral appointments of future city attorneys, and make it clear that while the city attorney must consider the form and legality of pending ordinances and charter changes, that person cannot prevent council or mayoral consideration of any proposals.
The proposed charter changes shouldn’t be controversial. They help modernize the charter and acknowledge the current role of the City Council.
We urge all registered voters in Tulsa to take part in Tuesday’s elections. It is every citizen’s chance to choose the city’s top leadership and make their voices heard.
