Tulsa World editorial: What a difference a (Labor) Day makes; 2020's workplace is changed forever

To state the obvious, Labor Day 2020 is vastly different from Labor Day 2019.

Or any other Labor Day in U.S. history.

For one thing, a whole lot fewer Americans are laboring.

The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is that the nation has a 8.4% unemployment rate.

That's an improvement over last month's 10.2% but as recently as February, unemployment was a 3.1%.

A lot of Oklahomans who are out of work are still waiting for their unemployment benefits, which has been slowed by inefficiency and diverted by fraud.

Those of us who are working are doing so under very different circumstances. Concern about the still raging pandemic has left office buildings empty. The need to tend to children whose schools have moved to the internet has many parents unable to work away from home.

Zoom conferences the new normal for staff meetings, and ergonomic home workspaces the hot new labor issue.

Business travel has dwindled.