Tulsa World editorial: What a difference a (Labor) Day makes; 2020's workplace is changed forever

To state the obvious, Labor Day 2020 is vastly different from Labor Day 2019.
Or any other Labor Day in U.S. history.
For one thing, a whole lot fewer Americans are laboring.
The latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is that the nation has a 8.4% unemployment rate.
That's an improvement over last month's 10.2% but as recently as February, unemployment was a 3.1%.
A lot of Oklahomans who are out of work are still waiting for their unemployment benefits, which has been slowed by inefficiency and diverted by fraud.
Those of us who are working are doing so under very different circumstances. Concern about the still raging pandemic has left office buildings empty. The need to tend to children whose schools have moved to the internet has many parents unable to work away from home.
Zoom conferences the new normal for staff meetings, and ergonomic home workspaces the hot new labor issue.
Business travel has dwindled.
The ongoing emergency has given us all a new appreciation of the essential workers of the world. That includes everyone from the doctor in the hospital to the people who stock our grocery shelves.
Truck drivers and cops, nurses and teachers have all been on the job, keeping our world operating in the closest thing to normal that can be cobbled together under the circumstances.
COVID-19 has changed the American workplace, and just about everything else. The past five months have been, as the joke goes, a long decade.
We can all look forward to a day when we will have effective treatments and a vaccine. That will allow some things to return to normal, as they should. We say that recognizing that one effect of the pandemic is thing will never be the same, and some of those should not be.
Until then, the work place etiquette is well known. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re not, wear a mask anyway. Keep your distance. Wash your hands, and be polite.
