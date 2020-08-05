The ideal solution to the conflict over the Black Lives Matter street art on Greenwood Avenue would somehow preserve the painting but not transform city streets into a public forum for anyone with a can of enamel.
As Juneteenth and President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally neared and emotions ran high, activists used yellow paint to take their message to the streets.
They painted the message “Black Lives Matter” in large block letters large enough to be seen by a 747 passing overhead, we suspect.
It was a dramatic and effective effort.
It all got more complicated when a representative of the Tulsa County Republican Party inquired about painting other messages — maybe “BACK THE BLUE” or “BABY LIVES MATTER” — on streets. It’s not hard to imagine others trying to take advantage of this new open forum to paint unspeakable messages.
That’s the nature of public forums. Once the government creates them, it can’t control their content. Remember the threat to build a Satanic statue on the grounds of the state Capitol a few years ago? Remember the Ku Klux Klan rally in front of the county courthouse?
City Attorney David O’Meilia said the Greenwood street art had to go, and Mayor G.T. Bynum has said that while the art is beautiful and its message is important, it can’t stay where it is.
We say the city shouldn’t be in a hurry to handle a routine element of street maintenance that isn’t putting anyone’s life at risk. The city’s leadership has made it clear that it isn’t creating a forum and that the street art wasn’t permitted.
In the meantime, we need creative minds at City Hall to join forces with the defenders of the BLM painting to find a solution that works for everyone.
Featured video:
Gallery: Display on BLM mural
vikersblmtentp2.jpg
vikersblmtentp1.jpeg
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism