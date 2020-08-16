College football is important.
It gives schools and states pride and demonstrates to young people the value of hard work, goal-setting and staying in school.
All that is truer in Oklahoma than in most other states.
We love our Cowboys, Golden Hurricane and Sooners. They are integral to our understanding of ourselves. They give us something to look forward to every fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic makes college football too risky. Last week, Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted to press forward with plans to continue fall sports, including football. Other conferences, including the Big 10 and Pacific 12, have decided to postpone their football seasons.
We think the Big 12 choice to press ahead was a mistake and potentially a dangerous one.
Football is intimate in nature. We don’t play touch. We play tackle, which means breathing and sweating on each other.
A face mask won’t protect anyone on the offensive line.
There is no social distancing in a quarterback blitz.
We love college football, and look forward to a day when it can be played safely again in Norman, Stillwater and Tulsa.
But that time isn’t now.
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 infection rates are too high and the state’s leadership has failed to take necessary steps to prevent it from rising further. There is no effective treatment, no vaccine.
Cancel the 2020 college football season, or at least postpone it to spring if it can be done safely then.
If you want an environment safe enough for college football to be played, do your part to contain the disease’s spread. Put on a face mask every time you go into public. Maintain a safe distance from other people. Wash your hands. Don’t do stupid things that put yourself and others at risk. The less community spread we have, the sooner it will be safe to return to the gridiron.
As important as college football is, no game is worth the endangering the lives of young people, their families, classmates and the public in general.
Featured video: