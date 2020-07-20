Before Michael Brose took over a small Tulsa nonprofit 27 years ago, mental health was treated as a niche social service need.
The Mental Health Association of Tulsa had a $350,000 budget and staff of five focusing on the city’s concerns. Brose had a grander view, and Oklahoma is better for it.
He recently announced his retirement, and Terri White, the former commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, will be his replacement.
White has shown to be a capable and passionate leader, but her predecessor set a high bar.
Brose transformed the way Oklahomans view, talk and treat mental health. He spoke forthrightly to eliminate the stigma around mental health. He taught others that mental health is an extension of physical health, not a topic to be spoken in whispers.
Brose understood how mental health touches the lives of thousands of Oklahomans who often remain silent. He brought their stories into the light with empathy and care.
Under his leadership, the Tulsa nonprofit expanded into a statewide organization providing housing, recovery services, outreach, prevention and a powerful voice for people who typically weren’t heard.
He showed the mental health link in homelessness, incarceration, addiction, trauma and suicide; all formerly regarded as separate issues.
Mental Health Association Oklahoma now boasts a budget of about $21 million with more than 180 full-time employees.
Brose is known as a collaborator, coalition-builder and listener but never shied away from problems.
He challenged schools to do more about student depression, substance abuse and suicide prevention. He worked with law enforcement officers on how to treat people experiencing a mental health episode.
He spoke out about the fragmented child welfare system.
Above everything, he remained an advocate and social worker, representing the highest ideals of both.
We thank Brose for his tireless service and vision, making our city and state stronger.
