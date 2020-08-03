The number of Oklahomans on Medicaid hit record highs in May and June.
Demand for the Medicaid program jumped to 865,851 in June. That was up by more than 32,500 from May, which was up about 11,500 from April, The Oklahoman first reported.
That matches national trends. Federal Medicaid officials report national demand for Medicaid went from 71 million in February to 72.3 million in April.
Several points need to be made to understand Oklahoma’s Medicaid increase:
• When more people need Medicaid, it means more people can’t afford health care. People are hurting. They need — and deserve — help.
• There is a substantial cost. With state appropriations of just over $1 billion this year, Medicaid is the second biggest portion of the state budget, behind only public schools. The federal government pays roughly two-thirds of Medicaid costs for Oklahomans who are eligible for help, but the state’s total costs have grown, and this increase in enrollment will drive them even higher.
• The social safety net system is working. We have Medicaid so that people who need health care can get it. That is part of a modern, humane society with effective public health safeguards. If the costs are higher, Oklahoma can afford those costs.
• This isn’t the result of Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion isn’t mandated to begin until next July. The same categories that were eligible for Medicaid before the Affordable Care Act — income-eligible children, pregnant women and elderly and disabled Oklahomans — are the eligible groups now. The problem isn’t that we’ve made the safety net bigger. The problem is that there is more poverty.
• This is caused by the economic impact of the pandemic and a general downturn in the state economy. Oklahoma’s unemployment reached 14% in April.
• It shouldn’t be permanent. When the economy gets better, the Medicaid numbers should get better. By May, the state’s unemployment rate was down to 12.6%, still too high, but an improvement. More working Oklahomans should mean fewer needing Medicaid.
If Oklahomans are shocked by the sudden increase in the number of people eligible for Medicaid, good. We can do something about it: Make sure the state and its citizens take the proper public health steps necessary to ensure economic expansion in the middle of a pandemic and prevent the need for another job-killing shutdown.
