Tulsa World editorial: Supporting the Tulsa Area United Way as important as ever

Social service agencies are feeling the pandemic's double whammy of economic collapse and more people than ever need their services.
That's why reaching the Tulsa Area United Way's 2020 campaign goal of $23,720,000 is crucial.
Tulsa has a proud history of supporting the United Way, including the tradition of a Day of Caring to encourage volunteerism.
The campaign is typically a season of rallying around themes of giving, both financially and in time, led by drives in the area's workplaces.
COVID-19 has reshaped how the campaign will be conducted but doesn't change the importance of the work among United Way agencies.
The partner agencies are among the region's critical nonprofits in meeting the basic needs of struggling Oklahomans.
Agencies cover a wide range of issues including domestic violence, youth mentoring, homelessness, workforce development, bullying, grieving, substance abuse recovery and a long list of other concerns around hunger, health care, housing and overall well-being.
Last year, more than $26 million went to nonprofits in Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Wagoner and Tulsa counties. To get there, more than 1,000 companies and 30,000 donors gave money.
But right now, all organizations and businesses are facing tough economic times. The companies that have always championed TAUW campaigns may have recently gone through layoffs, furloughs or even closed.
Many workers who have supported the 59 TAUW agencies for years may now be looking to them for help.
Dig deep.
"It means so much to us to keep that social safety net strong," TAUW president and CEO Alison Anthony told the Tulsa World's Tim Stanley.
For donors, there is comfort in knowing that the money goes to vetted and proven organizations and programs. The process to receive TAUW funding is comprehensive with extensive oversight and evaluation.
The campaign is being held virtually, a first for the TAUW. The Day of Caring, previously a one-day event, is being spread out over three days to focus on pressing needs in a safe fashion.
This year's campaign won't be as visible as in years past, but out of sight shouldn't mean out of mind.
People are hurting, and TAUW agencies are the best positioned organizations to help.
We believe in the optimism that Anthony brings to this year's campaign.
"It's going to be a stretch. But we're going to do it. We're going to come together and do something amazing for this community."
