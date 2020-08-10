When he used $10 million in federal COVID-19 aid to underwrite private school tuition, Gov. Kevin Stitt said it was meant to make sure poor children could continue to take advantage of opportunities.
Now we find out that some of the poor families who may get the governor’s aid could be earning more than $100,000 a year. Not all poor children are created equally, it appears.
The governor’s $10 million Stay in School Fund program will distribute $6,500 grants to 1,500 families with children in private schools. The program comes from nearly $40 million in federal stimulus funds that Stitt received to support education.
Stitt has said the funds — provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — would support homeless children and students living in poverty.
The first round of grants go to students whose household income is 185% of the federal poverty line or lower. This means a family of four whose annual income is $48,470 or below is eligible.
If funds are left over, the grants open up to households earning up to 350% of the federal poverty line. That opens the door to a family of four with a household salary of $91,700 or less.
The cap for annual earnings could rise to 450% of the federal poverty level for families that can demonstrate significant income decrease because of COVID-19. The income ceiling for a family of four increases then to $117,900, as long as the household can prove significant losses in earnings.
Since the money goes to private schools as income, it essentially underwrites the cost for even the richest families: Every penny that comes from the relief fund is money that won’t have to be charged in higher tuition to the richest students.
Even if the money only goes to genuinely poor children, and you can count us as skeptical on that, it’s still only going to a relative handful of students. If the governor were determined to use federal COVID-19 relief money to help private schools, he could have done something to help all the children there, such as funding cleaning or protective equipment.
But what he really should have done was use more of the money for the schools that teach much more of the children of Oklahoma, the public schools.
