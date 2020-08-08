A Health Department step to provide vaccine education to immunization-shy parents is being rolled back in the name of safety.
We hope this is a temporary setback and that efforts to promote childhood immunizations will return even stronger and more likely to work.
Before the pandemic, a rule was adopted by the Oklahoma State Health Department requiring parents to go through a “brief educational presentation” before their children could be exempted from vaccinations for religious or personal reasons. The information would be on the benefits and science of childhood immunizations.
It is not a strong rule and is unlikely to change many minds of anti-vaccine parents. But it is a chance to get correct medical information into the hands of parents with questions.
Health Commissioner Lance Frye said he revised the rule to lessen foot traffic in offices and focus workers on the pandemic, a reasonable move. It also would be reasonable to move the required presentations online.
The state requires children who attend public or private schools to be vaccinated against a number of contagious diseases, including measles, diphtheria, pertussis and polio.
But Oklahoma also has one of the most permissive exemption laws in the nation. Parents can cite religious reasons, health reasons or no reason whatsoever for keeping unvaccinated children in schools.
Oklahoma faces a growing number of children not getting vaccinated against deadly communicable diseases, doubling the number of approved exemptions between 2014 and 2019.
The current pandemic should be a reminder of how fast old and new viruses will surge into being if given a chance.
Childhood immunizations are safe, effective and essential for protecting public health. Vaccines made history out of iron lungs and diphtheria deaths.
Anti-vaccine proponents are risking the lives of their children and the lives of other people’s children, and that’s wrong.
Forced immunizations won’t work, and children with compromised health or genuine religious issues certainly need exemptions. We prefer to have parents believe the rational evidence and act in the best interest of their children and others.
In rolling back the rule, we encourage Frye to find a robust and effective replacement.
