On the same day, the Washington NFL team and the Tulsa Union public school district made the nearly identical, and right, decision.
They both made moves to get rid of a mascot considered a racial slur to Indigenous tribes.
On Monday, officials with the Washington football team announced the retirement of its mascot and logo to seek a new identity to “enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
Team owner Dan Snyder previously insisted no change would be made. His turnabout was likely inspired by sponsors representing millions of dollars suspending funding or pulling merchandise sales, citing the offensive name.
That pressure was warranted and effective at recognizing what protesters across the country have been saying about race. The symbols, mascots and monuments in our public sphere reflect our values.
That evening, the Union school board came to the same conclusion and voted unanimously to start the process of what will likely be a name change.
Students and parents gave powerful testimony about being embarrassed by the name and the ongoing controversy. Some feel uncomfortable or refuse to wear the school mascot logo.
“It’s not only disrespectful to Native Americans, it’s disrespectful to the students at Union who have to be involved in this continuous conversation,” a fifth-grader told board members.
We are encouraged by these actions and applaud the tough decisions made by leaders who pushed for the change.
It has taken decades of advocacy and education to arrive at this moment. Those who paved the way and made these emotional choices deserve gratitude and appreciation.
There is disagreement about the term’s original meaning, some arguing it is intended as an honor. Others say it is historically associated with Indigenous scalps sold for bounties.
It is clear today the word has been used against tribal members in racist and derisive ways. Many Native Americans have described how it is hurtful to hear the term.
No tradition causing this much division, polarization and pain is worth defending.
