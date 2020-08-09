The speed limit on 104 miles of rural Oklahoma turnpikes went from 75 mph to 80 mph last week.
The state also raised the limit on nearly 400 miles of other interstates from 70 mph to 75 mph.
The distance between Tulsa and Muskogee didn’t get any shorter, but you’ll be able to get there a little faster without breaking the law. The largest stretch of now-faster highway is a 31-mile segment to the east of Broken Arrow. Only 13 miles of the Turner Turnpike — between Bristow and Sapulpa — were impacted.
(Be careful, leadfoot, the speed limit has been raised, but it doesn’t count and you can still get a ticket until the posted limits are changed, which might be a matter of months in some places.)
We have resisted efforts to raise Oklahoma speed limits in the past, but there seems to be very little doubt that higher limits are what the people want.
The argument has been made in the past that speed kills, and, indeed, when Congress lowered the national speed limit to 55 in 1974, there was a big decrease in motor vehicle deaths nationwide.
But when Congress eliminated the national limit in 1995, highway deaths didn’t go back up.
There are a lot of factors involved in highway deaths, including the way cars and roads are designed. The trend line of traffic fatalities is clearly down since 1979 and when looked at on a per-vehicle or per-mile driven basis, it has never been lower.
We suspect that if the speed limits were lower and people actually obeyed that lower rate, fewer people would die in traffic accidents and other people involved in accidents would receive injuries that were less severe, but the speed limit is what it is, and everyone has to live with it.
We hope the new speed limit is enforced. If anyone can drive 80, there’s no reason to give leeway to 85.
And we hope state transportation officials and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol monitor the situation closely to make sure there is no increase in accidents, injuries or deaths associated with the faster limit.
Meanwhile, buckle up and keep an eye open for the other guy. He may be moving a little bit faster.
