Too often things don’t work right in Washington, but Sen. James Lankford has put together a bipartisan plan that would keep his fellow lawmakers on the job until the job is done.
If we told you no one has jumped to work on it, would it surprise you?
Lankford’s bipartisan Prevent Government Shutdowns Act would prevent the potential of congressional failure to shape a national budget from wrecking the national economy. And it would take meaningful action to make sure a budget is eventually put in place.
The proposal would make sure steady federal funding kicks in at the end of any fiscal year if Congress hasn’t approved a budget.
It also mandates that if the appropriations work is not done on time, all members of Congress must stay in Washington, working seven days a week until the budget work is done. Frankly, that’s a better solution than the often-suggested idea of stopping congressional pay if there is no budget. Most members of Congress make plenty of money, but forcing them to use their time doing the people’s work rather than going home to campaign, that hits them where they live.
Lankford and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., reintroduced the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act in December. Last week, after months of inaction, Lankford made a parliamentary effort to push the issue, moving to place his bill directly on the legislative calendar for consideration by the full Senate.
We endorse the Lankford-Hassan plan, and hope the Senate will give it the consideration it deserves.
Instead of holding federal workers and the nation’s economy hostage to a broken budget process, let’s hold Congress in Washington.
If they can’t get their work done, let them stay in the swamp a little longer.
Featured video: