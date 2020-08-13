When we asked City Councilor Crista Patrick what was the most pressing need for the people her district, she answered with a single word: Hope.
We think Patrick is the best hope the district has.
Patrick, 46, is running for the second term on the City Council. Her only opponent in the nonpartisan Aug. 25 winner-take-all contest is Paul Eicher, 32.
In her first term, she represented the district well on controversial issues including police reform and the city’s mask ordinance, but also found small, important ways to bring better constituent services to her constituents. She organized free spay and neuter programs. Using recycled paint and volunteer labor, she attacked the problem of graffiti.
Those are the quiet efforts of a dedicated public servant, designed not to bring herself glory, but to better serve the people.
In her second term, she imagines using available discretionary funding, Route 66 improvement money and Americans with Disabilities Act money to revitalize the Admiral corridor with lighting, sidewalks and other amenities to turn District 3’s main street into a safe, usable and vibrant space that will attract people and commerce.
District 3 is a sprawling district that starts at Interstate 244 and Utica Avenue and stretches to the city’s northeast corner. That takes in lot of empty space. It has industry, an airport and the city’s largest park, but it doesn’t have enough consumer retail. Patrick, who grew up in the district and knows its people well, says the challenges are significant, but not beyond the city’s ability to do something about them.
We like Crista Patrick. She’s smart, organized and ready to go on Day 1. We endorse her bid for re-election in the Aug. 25 city of Tulsa general election.
She is a candidate who brings hope and the ability to deliver.
