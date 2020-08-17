Oklahoma’s recovery from the pandemic has been slow and fraught with problems, from a lack of personal protective equipment for schools to lagging unemployment claims.
That’s why Gov. Kevin Stitt’s position that the state doesn’t need another stimulus package is baffling.
Oklahoma was allocated about $1.2 billion in federal stimulus, which has not been fully received.
Congress and President Donald Trump are negotiating for another aid package.
It is generally agreed Americans will receive $1,200, but the sides hit a stalemate on other grants. Congressional Democrats want more going to local and state levels and the U.S. Postal Service, while the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are resisting those costs.
Earlier this month, Stitt said he notified the White House and Oklahoma’s congressional delegation that the state didn’t need more pandemic emergency funds.
“We want to make sure that this $1.2 billion actually is on target,” he said.
Funds need to be spent with transparency and directed wisely to do the most good for the greatest number of Oklahomans. This hasn’t always been the case, such as Stitt’s choice to pay the private school tuition for about 1,500 students.
The bigger concern is the premature decision to turn away federal funds. Much remains to be done in Oklahoma’s recovery.
Schools were already struggling economically; now they must provide personal protective equipment to staff and students, deeply sanitize buildings, shift teachers into distance learning curriculum and ensure students have online access.
Parents need help with child care while schools are in distance learning or hybrid attendance models.
Internet access in low-income and rural areas remains an obstacle in both affordability and connectivity.
The Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission has an arcane technology system and understaffed offices preventing residents from receiving their benefits. Unemployed Oklahomans could use aid for career training to land jobs, and businesses forced to close or shorten hours need ways to stay afloat.
Health care has continuing overtime and equipment needs, and may need a boost with the arrival of a vaccine.
Stitt is rightly concerned about keeping an eye on how the money is used, but to say we won’t need more is neither right nor wise.
FEATURED VIDEO