Tulsa World editorial: Give thanks that resilience is the greatest gift of providence

Happy Thanksgiving.

For the past several years, the Tulsa World has set aside debates of politics and policy on the fourth Thursday of November to join in the national celebration of Thanksgiving.

Each year, we invite religious and secular leaders to offer their meditation they choose related to the themes of thanksgiving and thankfulness.

Over the years we have heard from a rainbow of leaders: Black, white, American Indian, Hispanic, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and some more difficult to categorize. There have been political leaders, education leaders, business leaders and moral leaders. Some have talked about times of plenty and agreement; many have reflected on times of need and disagreement.

But all have found that there is reason and utility in being thankful.

The introspective process of reflection of how blessed we are as a world, a nation, a state, a city and as individuals cannot help but result in a peaceful humility. It might also result — we should hope — in a renewed vigor and more charitable perspective in attacking the very real problems still facing us all when we return to the raging debates that we temporarily set aside for the day.