Tulsa World editorial: Give thanks that resilience is the greatest gift of providence

Happy Thanksgiving.
For the past several years, the Tulsa World has set aside debates of politics and policy on the fourth Thursday of November to join in the national celebration of Thanksgiving.
Each year, we invite religious and secular leaders to offer their meditation they choose related to the themes of thanksgiving and thankfulness.
Over the years we have heard from a rainbow of leaders: Black, white, American Indian, Hispanic, Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and some more difficult to categorize. There have been political leaders, education leaders, business leaders and moral leaders. Some have talked about times of plenty and agreement; many have reflected on times of need and disagreement.
But all have found that there is reason and utility in being thankful.
The introspective process of reflection of how blessed we are as a world, a nation, a state, a city and as individuals cannot help but result in a peaceful humility. It might also result — we should hope — in a renewed vigor and more charitable perspective in attacking the very real problems still facing us all when we return to the raging debates that we temporarily set aside for the day.
Today, we bring you the Thanksgiving thoughts of Tulsa Metro Chamber Chair Roger Ramseyer and Raja’ee Fatihah, a longtime member of the Islamic Society of Tulsa and board vice chair of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Oklahoma. We commend their columns to your consideration.
In our 2019 Thanksgiving Day editorial, we wrote: “These are difficult times. It’d be foolish to pretend otherwise.”
We spoke of cliquish politics, wars and climate disaster, but concluded that there was still much for which to give thanks.
That was a month prior to the first report of the disease that would be known at COVID-19, six months prior to the killing of George Floyd and almost 11 months before the contentious presidential election.
The past 12 months have taught us well that difficult times can be made more so. A pandemic, its resulting economic destruction and fractures along political and racial lines have magnified the concerns of a troubled world.
And, yet, we remain thankful as a nation, and rightly so.
Thankful for science, which will lead the way in treating and preventing our current medical challenge as it has so many others in the past.
Thankful for a regulated market economy, which will eventually return prosperity.
Thankful for the charitable people, who will not allow those laid low by circumstance to fall through the security net.
Thankful that our society is better than its worst moments.
Thankful for the message that all people are one, regardless of the lies of demagogues and fools.
Thankful for the recognition that fear is the greatest threat of our world and that thankfulness is its ultimate antidote.
Thanksgiving’s meaning isn’t to be found in a feast or a football game. Those are emblems not essence. It’s social value is the opportunity to inventory our resources and recognize that the greatest gift of providence is resilience.
