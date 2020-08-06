Fewer students have signed up for free classes at Tulsa Community College so far this year, and that’s a shame.
TCC’s Tulsa Achieves program offers classes without tuition or mandatory fees for Tulsa County students the fall semester immediately after they graduate from high school so long as they maintained at least a C average.
The program pays for up to 63 college credit hours or up to three years of college, whichever comes first. It’s a great opportunity for young people to start their career training, and it’s set at everyone’s favorite price, free.
But, as Tulsa World reporter Michael Overall recently showed, the program is well behind its usual levels. About 1,700 have signed up so far this year, compared to more than 2,000 at the same point a year ago.
There’s a couple of issues that may be involved, TCC officials have speculated. The COVID-19 pandemic closed area high schools last spring, which prevented TCC from doing a lot of the recruitment that normally gets the word out about the program.
There may also be some hesitation in general about the future in a post-coronavirus world, and students may be waiting longer before making a college choice.
For students who graduated in spring, it’s a now-or-never proposition. The Tulsa Achieves program is only available for students who come to college immediately after the high school graduation, no gap years allowed.
If anything, we’d think the pandemic would make the program more attractive. In response to the virus, TCC is offering a variety of course platforms — online, in-person and hybrid. The school is taking strong steps to make sure its campuses are safe, and the option of a community college setting in your own backyard prevents the increased risk of residential colleges.
TCC classes start Aug. 17. We hope eligible students will find out about the opportunity and take it.
Tulsa Achieves brings the life-changing chance for a college education to thousands of local students just for the asking. We hope everyone who wants the program has a chance to ask for it.
