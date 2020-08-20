In four years, Mayor G.T. Bynum has returned a spirit of competence and possibility to Tulsa.
Tulsa no longer competes in frustration with its suburbs and Oklahoma City. Instead, we take aim on Dallas, Denver and Chicago — often with success.
In four years, the city has landed the two largest employers in its history and attracted some $1 billion in private investment.
At the same time, things that nettled Tulsa for decades are now forgotten: dark highways at night, unmowed park grass, a seemingly endless dispute with the county over maintaining municipal prisoners.
Those issues and others weren’t solved exclusively because of Bynum’s leadership, but we give him a great deal of the credit. He raised expectations and, by using data and the right team to implement change, he has delivered.
His four years as mayor have not been without disappointments, particularly in the past three months.
After initially addressing the coronavirus with sound judgment and initiative, Bynum became acquiescent to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s insistence on reopening the state too soon and too loosely.
That culminated when Bynum did nothing to prevent President Donald Trump from staging an election rally in the city: spreading a deadly virus, bringing negative publicity and tearing the city apart politically. Bynum faults himself for not explaining his rationale better, and we agree, but don’t leave it at that.
When a maskless Bynum greeted Trump at the airport, he missed a critical opportunity to model appropriate hygiene during a spreading pandemic.
Bynum gets credit for addressing more than a century of racial injustices in Tulsa. He pushed the city to search for remains of those killed in the 1921 race massacre, hired Tulsa’s first Black police chief and sought better civilian oversight of the police department, including an independent monitor. The success of his second term will largely turn on his ability to carry those projects to completion and, in a broader sense, make it clear to all that the members of Tulsa’s Black community are valued, equal citizens of our city. He can go a long way toward that goal by preserving the Black Lives Matter street art on Greenwood Avenue.
Among his opponents in the Aug. 25 city general election we find some people of good intentions and strong character, and others who frankly disturb us.
We endorse G.T. Bynum. His soft-spoken vision, talent and charm are the right combination to take the city into the future successfully.
