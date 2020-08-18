Good managers sometime distinguish between hard choices and hard decisions.
A hard choice is a close call, one where 49% of the evidence seems to point one way and 51% appears to point the other. It’s difficult to make a choice because it’s hard to know which really has the 51%.
A hard decision is one where it’s clear which way the evidence points, it’s just painful to do it.
The fair board’s unanimous vote last week to cancel the 2020 Tulsa State Fair was a hard decision, but it was the right one.
Everyone wanted there to be a 2020 Tulsa State Fair in October. It just wasn’t safe to do it.
Even with extraordinary safety precautions, Expo Square officials had considered, bringing a million people through the fairgrounds over an 11-day period and then sending them home to their families and neighbors would have re-energized the COVID-19 pandemic to frightening levels.
It’s an emotional and financial blow. The fair is the largest event of any kind in Tulsa County every year. Its an economic generator for private businesses and the county, accounting for 40% of the fairgrounds’ approximately $25 million in annual revenue.
More difficult to calculate than the loss of sales and revenue is the loss of fun and memories.
Expo Square officials still are moving forward with plans for the fair’s Youth Livestock Show, but so many other things — the exhibit halls, the small business booths, the live entertainment and the midway — won’t happen this year.
July’s cancellations of the Oklahoma State Fair and the Texas State Fair seemed to be the writing on the wall for the Tulsa State Fair. At the time, we wrote that the only appropriate standard for deciding whether to move ahead should be whether the fair could be held safely: Can we make sure that the event is fun and profitable but not a vector for deadly disease?
After determining that wasn’t possible, the fair board made the right decision.
As years go, 2020 stinks. The cancellation of the Tulsa State Fair is high on our list of reasons why.
