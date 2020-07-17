Amazon began interviewing applicants this week for 1,500 full-time jobs at its new local fulfillment center.
Employees at the 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Owasso will work alongside Amazon robots to pick, pack and ship books, electronics and other small items before they are delivered to customers. It’s being billed as the largest new employer in the area’s history.
The first stop for applicants (you must be 18 and a high school graduate) is to register and apply at amazon.force.com.
Amazon positions start at $15 an hour, and full-time employee benefits include medical, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401(k) retirement plan with a 50% employer match. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and perks such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, a program that gives new parents flexibility with families.
For northeastern Oklahoma, that’s not a bad deal. You don’t have to go very far online to find someone grousing about that kind of work, but most of those people aren’t worried about where their next paycheck is coming from.
The Amazon fulfillment site was brought to the area by the hard work of a lot of dedicated people in and out of government and official economic development circles. We won’t start listing them here for fear of leaving someone out, but we will congratulate their efforts, which have created a competitive atmosphere for recruiting new employers to the Tulsa area.
Are there still things to accomplish to improve that atmosphere further? Certainly. We’d list better schools, adequate funding of essential government services and a sufficient, qualified workforce high on that to-do list, but the Amazon opening shows that we are on the radar of big and expanding employers, and will be fighting for every possible job.
If that lyric seems to rhyme with Tesla, so be it.
Featured video