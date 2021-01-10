 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

11,780 votes

Trumpster asked the Georgia State Secretary

To find him some votes and not tarry.

The official made it clear:

No more votes to be found here.

His request is both illegal and scary.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

COVID-21

The DC riot — pardon, insurrection —

Spreads an unhealthy direction.

Whether riot or siege,

a shot person bleeds.

We’ve got another infection.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Broken pottery

A china shop bull has nothing on Trump,

Who flew to Georgia and got on his stump,

Verbal stones that he cast,

Helped his picks come in last,

And likely prompted a Biden fist pump.

John Staedke, Tulsa

