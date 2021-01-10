Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

11,780 votes
Trumpster asked the Georgia State Secretary
To find him some votes and not tarry.
The official made it clear:
No more votes to be found here.
His request is both illegal and scary.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
COVID-21
The DC riot — pardon, insurrection —
Spreads an unhealthy direction.
Whether riot or siege,
a shot person bleeds.
We’ve got another infection.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Broken pottery
A china shop bull has nothing on Trump,
Who flew to Georgia and got on his stump,
Verbal stones that he cast,
Helped his picks come in last,
And likely prompted a Biden fist pump.
John Staedke, Tulsa