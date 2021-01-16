Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

In the riot light
The left was quiet when cities burned at night,
But quickly condemned a riot by the right.
The site’s not the same,
But still, it’s a shame.
Any riot’s viewed in a partisan light.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Truth rises
In spite of all his election fraud lies
and baseless legal challenge tries,
There's good news,
Trump did lose.
In the bitter end our democracy survives.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Democracy wins
In just three days Biden will take over.
Trump's days in the White House will be over.
As Ford once famously said
As Nixon from Washington fled:
Our long national nightmare is over.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow