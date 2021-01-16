 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to announce key administration posts.

In the riot light

The left was quiet when cities burned at night,

But quickly condemned a riot by the right.

The site’s not the same,

But still, it’s a shame.

Any riot’s viewed in a partisan light.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Truth rises

In spite of all his election fraud lies

and baseless legal challenge tries,

There's good news,

Trump did lose.

In the bitter end our democracy survives.

John Krueger, Tulsa

Democracy wins

In just three days Biden will take over.

Trump's days in the White House will be over.

As Ford once famously said

As Nixon from Washington fled:

Our long national nightmare is over.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

