Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
Left’s champion

Whoda thunk Joe could beat Barack outright?

By millions of votes! That’s not even tight!

Barack lacked the hedge,

That gave Joe the edge,

A foe the left hated with all its might.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Trump logic

The prez is singing his anthem:

A full-blown temper tantrum.

“Ballots legal if for me,

Illegal if for thee”

As he holds the U.S. for ransom

Les Barrett-Bixby

Fall’s bitter lament

The charm of these autumn leaves

That lyric and poet perceive

Are lessened, alas, —

They’re a pain in the grass —

When place in my yard they achieve.

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

