Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Left’s champion

Whoda thunk Joe could beat Barack outright?

By millions of votes! That’s not even tight!

Barack lacked the hedge,

That gave Joe the edge,

A foe the left hated with all its might.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Trump logic

The prez is singing his anthem:

A full-blown temper tantrum.

“Ballots legal if for me,

Illegal if for thee”

As he holds the U.S. for ransom

Les Barrett-Bixby

Fall’s bitter lament

The charm of these autumn leaves

That lyric and poet perceive

Are lessened, alas, —

They’re a pain in the grass —

When place in my yard they achieve.

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

