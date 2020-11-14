Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Left’s champion
Whoda thunk Joe could beat Barack outright?
By millions of votes! That’s not even tight!
Barack lacked the hedge,
That gave Joe the edge,
A foe the left hated with all its might.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Trump logic
The prez is singing his anthem:
A full-blown temper tantrum.
“Ballots legal if for me,
Illegal if for thee”
As he holds the U.S. for ransom
Les Barrett-Bixby
Fall’s bitter lament
The charm of these autumn leaves
That lyric and poet perceive
Are lessened, alas, —
They’re a pain in the grass —
When place in my yard they achieve.
Wayne Greene, Tulsa
