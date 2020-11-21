 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Thanksgiving

A table for two featuring Herbed Turkey Breast with Cranberry Glaze, green beans with pimento and bacon, mashed potatoes and stuffing on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. 

 Andrew Dye, Winston-Salem Journal

Out with the old

The election has finally transpired

And if you are like me you are tired:

Republicans are in disarray,

Americans have had their say.

The majority stated, “Trump, you’re fired.”

Gary W. Hunt, Tulsa

Holding our breath

With recounts and judges likely to play,

A pivotal role in who rules the day,

What are the chances,

If Trump advances,

That cities sans riots will stay that way?

John Staedke, Tulsa

Lonely feast

Thanksgiving is almost here,

But will be different this frightful year:

Without participation,

Dinner in isolation,

To protect those we hold so dear.

Les Barrett, Bixby

