Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Out with the old
The election has finally transpired
And if you are like me you are tired:
Republicans are in disarray,
Americans have had their say.
The majority stated, “Trump, you’re fired.”
Gary W. Hunt, Tulsa
Holding our breath
With recounts and judges likely to play,
A pivotal role in who rules the day,
What are the chances,
If Trump advances,
That cities sans riots will stay that way?
John Staedke, Tulsa
Lonely feast
Thanksgiving is almost here,
But will be different this frightful year:
Without participation,
Dinner in isolation,
To protect those we hold so dear.
Les Barrett, Bixby
