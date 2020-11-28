 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a meeting at The Queen theater Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

 AP Photo, Carolyn Kaster

Like Sinatra

Trump’s term was embattled from the first days,

And whether he leaves the White House or stays,

The results he achieved,

Were impressive indeed.

For better or worse, he did it his way.

John Staedke, Tulsa

‘Happy’ new year

2020 is my sabbatical,

Proving quite problematical.

It’s almost next year

And this thing is still here.

New Normal is no longer radical.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Loser!

The Trumpster is tearing his hair

But his lawsuits don’t go anywhere.

Give it up, mister prez

Cause the vote tally says

That Joe Biden has won, fair and square!

Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville

