Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Like Sinatra
Trump’s term was embattled from the first days,
And whether he leaves the White House or stays,
The results he achieved,
Were impressive indeed.
For better or worse, he did it his way.
John Staedke, Tulsa
‘Happy’ new year
2020 is my sabbatical,
Proving quite problematical.
It’s almost next year
And this thing is still here.
New Normal is no longer radical.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Loser!
The Trumpster is tearing his hair
But his lawsuits don’t go anywhere.
Give it up, mister prez
Cause the vote tally says
That Joe Biden has won, fair and square!
Roger Fenstermaker, Bartlesville
