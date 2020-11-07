Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Here’s to whomever

I chilled a bottle of wine

To congratulate or consign.

But I will not neglect

To give due respect

To whomever the voters assign.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Self-defeating

In truth, it was Trump the Trump had to beat,

Convincing voters he’s more than his tweets.

His record he touted;

Joe’s errors he outed.

He gave it his all, “himself” to defeat.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Are we there yet?

So, the election is over. . .or not!

Hope the outcome is the one you had sought.

But no matter who won,

Let the arguing be done.

Let’s move forward with whomever we’ve got.