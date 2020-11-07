 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

tired driver

Here’s to whomever

I chilled a bottle of wine

To congratulate or consign.

But I will not neglect

To give due respect

To whomever the voters assign.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Self-defeating

In truth, it was Trump the Trump had to beat,

Convincing voters he’s more than his tweets.

His record he touted;

Joe’s errors he outed.

He gave it his all, “himself” to defeat.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Are we there yet?

So, the election is over. . .or not!

Hope the outcome is the one you had sought.

But no matter who won,

Let the arguing be done.

Let’s move forward with whomever we’ve got.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

