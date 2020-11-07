Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Here’s to whomever
I chilled a bottle of wine
To congratulate or consign.
But I will not neglect
To give due respect
To whomever the voters assign.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Self-defeating
In truth, it was Trump the Trump had to beat,
Convincing voters he’s more than his tweets.
His record he touted;
Joe’s errors he outed.
He gave it his all, “himself” to defeat.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Are we there yet?
So, the election is over. . .or not!
Hope the outcome is the one you had sought.
But no matter who won,
Let the arguing be done.
Let’s move forward with whomever we’ve got.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
