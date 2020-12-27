Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Dec. 31 deadline

Here's a reminder for you

And all of your neighbors, too:

To support our schools

The state's golden rule

Is property taxes are due.

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

McEw!

The McDonald's burger with Spam

Is luckily not sold where I am.

The buyer who did

Surely has COVID;

He can't smell or taste worth a damn.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

TU, be not bowed

Football experts had earlier forecast

The Hurricane would wind up dead last.

But for one close loss,

They’d be conference boss.