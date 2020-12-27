Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Dec. 31 deadline
Here's a reminder for you
And all of your neighbors, too:
To support our schools
The state's golden rule
Is property taxes are due.
Wayne Greene, Tulsa
McEw!
The McDonald's burger with Spam
Is luckily not sold where I am.
The buyer who did
Surely has COVID;
He can't smell or taste worth a damn.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
TU, be not bowed
Football experts had earlier forecast
The Hurricane would wind up dead last.
But for one close loss,
They’d be conference boss.
The season they gave us was a blast!
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow