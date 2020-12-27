 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Dec. 31 deadline

Here's a reminder for you

And all of your neighbors, too:

To support our schools

The state's golden rule

Is property taxes are due.

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

McEw!

The McDonald's burger with Spam

Is luckily not sold where I am.

The buyer who did

Surely has COVID;

He can't smell or taste worth a damn.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

TU, be not bowed

Football experts had earlier forecast

The Hurricane would wind up dead last.

But for one close loss,

They’d be conference boss.

The season they gave us was a blast!

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

