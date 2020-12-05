Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Joe’s woes
If to the White House Joe holds the ticket,
The Senate may be his sticky wicket.
Left radical acts,
Would less likely pass,
And support for packing the Court? Crickets.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Hurricane a-blowin’
Lotsa fans cheer for OU and OSU.
But another team is deserving its due.
Their games are exciting
Often causing nail-biting.
That team is our very own TU.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Moving out
There is no critical need
For Trump to formally concede.
Nothing left to attack;
He still has to pack
And vacate our White House, indeed.
Les Barrett, Bixby
