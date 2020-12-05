Sunday Morning Quarterback: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Joe’s woes

If to the White House Joe holds the ticket,

The Senate may be his sticky wicket.

Left radical acts,

Would less likely pass,

And support for packing the Court? Crickets.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Hurricane a-blowin’

Lotsa fans cheer for OU and OSU.

But another team is deserving its due.

Their games are exciting

Often causing nail-biting.

That team is our very own TU.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Moving out

There is no critical need

For Trump to formally concede.

Nothing left to attack;

He still has to pack

And vacate our White House, indeed.