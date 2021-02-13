Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Dear senator:
Is it really so much of a reach
To convict as well as impeach?
Is it that the law
Is for some but not all
The lesson you’re willing to teach?
C.L. Catli, Broken Arrow
Turning left
With House and Senate in Democrat hands,
The left can jam through their policy plans.
Joe’s unity pitch,
His orders have nixed.
The message is clear, the left rules the land.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Brrr!
Grim was the week’s Tulsa weather.
Winter sport just isn’t clever.
I’m basking in fleece,
fuzzy slippers and peace.
I’m not going out. Ever.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa