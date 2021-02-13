 Skip to main content
Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Icy weather

A man walks through steam on a bitter winter day in downtown Tulsa on Monday. Cold temperatures and accumulating ice are predicted for northeastern Oklahoma, with possible snow and near-zero temperatures over the weekend.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Dear senator:

Is it really so much of a reach

To convict as well as impeach?

Is it that the law

Is for some but not all

The lesson you’re willing to teach?

C.L. Catli, Broken Arrow

Turning left

With House and Senate in Democrat hands,

The left can jam through their policy plans.

Joe’s unity pitch,

His orders have nixed.

The message is clear, the left rules the land.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Brrr!

Grim was the week’s Tulsa weather.

Winter sport just isn’t clever.

I’m basking in fleece,

fuzzy slippers and peace.

I’m not going out. Ever.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

