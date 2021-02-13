Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Dear senator:

Is it really so much of a reach

To convict as well as impeach?

Is it that the law

Is for some but not all

The lesson you’re willing to teach?

C.L. Catli, Broken Arrow

Turning left

With House and Senate in Democrat hands,

The left can jam through their policy plans.

Joe’s unity pitch,

His orders have nixed.

The message is clear, the left rules the land.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Brrr!

Grim was the week’s Tulsa weather.

Winter sport just isn’t clever.

I’m basking in fleece,

fuzzy slippers and peace.

I’m not going out. Ever.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.