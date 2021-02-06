Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Impeachment II

Trump’s conviction is sought.

Will our senators say yes or not?

When the rioters were near

Senators huddled in fear.

Was Trump in a seditious plot?

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Court jester

The Trumpster’s impeachment defense

Is based on that voter fraud nonsense.

When his lawyers had a look

The nearest exit they took.

When will that man show some sense?

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Vaccine blues

Lately I’ve been trying a lot

To get signed up for “the shot.”

My cursor is hovering forever,

But finding locations never.

I’m afraid I’ll end up shot not.

Rick Noulles, Tulsa

