 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

{{featured_button_text}}
Can you mix vaccines? UK trial aims to find out (copy)

Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

 PATRICK T. FALLON, AFP via Getty Images

Impeachment II

Trump’s conviction is sought.

Will our senators say yes or not?

When the rioters were near

Senators huddled in fear.

Was Trump in a seditious plot?

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Court jester

The Trumpster’s impeachment defense

Is based on that voter fraud nonsense.

When his lawyers had a look

The nearest exit they took.

When will that man show some sense?

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Vaccine blues

Lately I’ve been trying a lot

To get signed up for “the shot.”

My cursor is hovering forever,

But finding locations never.

I’m afraid I’ll end up shot not.

Rick Noulles, Tulsa

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News