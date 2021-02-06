Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Impeachment II
Trump’s conviction is sought.
Will our senators say yes or not?
When the rioters were near
Senators huddled in fear.
Was Trump in a seditious plot?
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Court jester
The Trumpster’s impeachment defense
Is based on that voter fraud nonsense.
When his lawyers had a look
The nearest exit they took.
When will that man show some sense?
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Vaccine blues
Lately I’ve been trying a lot
To get signed up for “the shot.”
My cursor is hovering forever,
But finding locations never.
I’m afraid I’ll end up shot not.
Rick Noulles, Tulsa