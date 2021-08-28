Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Home team victory
While we finally get out of Afghanistan,
The right complains about the exit plan.
They started the war.
Now they are sore.
Because we lost to the tireless Taliban.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Weakness perceived
The door's wide open for chaos to reign.
Our rout by the Taliban is to blame.
Our weakness perceived
Will be tested indeed
By our foes in the world who would cause us pain.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Pandemic relief
The pandemic is making a strong new attack.
It seems Mother Nature will cut us no slack.
But wait, it's Friday night.
There's cheering and bright light.
Thank goodness, football season is back.