Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Home team victory

While we finally get out of Afghanistan,

The right complains about the exit plan.

They started the war.

Now they are sore.

Because we lost to the tireless Taliban.

John Krueger, Tulsa

Weakness perceived

The door's wide open for chaos to reign.

Our rout by the Taliban is to blame.

Our weakness perceived

Will be tested indeed

By our foes in the world who would cause us pain.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Pandemic relief

The pandemic is making a strong new attack.

It seems Mother Nature will cut us no slack.

But wait, it's Friday night.

There's cheering and bright light.