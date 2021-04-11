 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Water bottle (copy)
Image by Pixabay

Triathletes in training

Welcome back, Tulsa Tough!

Tulsa can't love you enough.

Loaded with carbs

And all the right garb,

You show us you've got the Right Stuff!

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Just send money

Mitch McConnell let big industries know

That politics is really not their show.

But, he was quick to add,

Political donations are surely not bad.

Keep that spigot open and let it flow.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Liquidate the vote

If Georgians expect a long line to vote,

And fear while they wait, they'll have a parched throat, 

Perhaps they oughter,

Take their own water, 

As campaign workers will need be remote.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Featured video:

