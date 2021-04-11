Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Triathletes in training
Welcome back, Tulsa Tough!
Tulsa can't love you enough.
Loaded with carbs
And all the right garb,
You show us you've got the Right Stuff!
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Just send money
Mitch McConnell let big industries know
That politics is really not their show.
But, he was quick to add,
Political donations are surely not bad.
Keep that spigot open and let it flow.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Liquidate the vote
If Georgians expect a long line to vote,
And fear while they wait, they'll have a parched throat,
Perhaps they oughter,
Take their own water,
As campaign workers will need be remote.
John Staedke, Tulsa