 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
0 Comments

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak

A pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 30 at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium.

 VIRGINIA MAYO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Moving on

The last election was bitterly debated.

The insurrection was fortunately ill-fated.

While QAnon

Is woebegone,

The big liar will never be reinstated.

John Krueger, Tulsa

Who was that masked man?

It finally came to me this morning,

Insight arriving without warning.

Masked politicians,

Emit less emissions,

Reducing hot air global warming.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Vaccinate the world

We've got COVID vaccine to spare.

The world doesn't, so send it there.

Disposing in haste

Is worse than a waste.

It keeps the virus in the air.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice did the right thing when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S Capitol riots; U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should do the same thing
Editorials

Editorial: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice did the right thing when she voted for a national commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S Capitol riots; U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should do the same thing

  • Updated

Whether you think the riot was the result of supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to defy the forces of democracy or subversive and disguised left-wing groups, you should want a national investigation to get to the bottom of things, the editorial says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News