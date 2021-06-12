Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Moving on
The last election was bitterly debated.
The insurrection was fortunately ill-fated.
While QAnon
Is woebegone,
The big liar will never be reinstated.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Who was that masked man?
It finally came to me this morning,
Insight arriving without warning.
Masked politicians,
Emit less emissions,
Reducing hot air global warming.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Vaccinate the world
We've got COVID vaccine to spare.
The world doesn't, so send it there.
Disposing in haste
Is worse than a waste.
It keeps the virus in the air.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa